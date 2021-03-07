Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #41 Guest (Theo Fleury)

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Today’s guest is Theo Fleury. Theo is a well-known former NHL all-star hockey player who won a Stanley Cup in 1989 with the Calgary Flames, and Olympic gold for Canada at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. He is a highly sought motivational speaker, a best-selling author, and a leading voice in relational trauma. He is a true warrior and patriot who has been speaking out about the current narrative on Covid-19.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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