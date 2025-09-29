New Home Smell Is Toxic Off-Gassing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
That "new home smell" is a red flag. Dr. Schmidt warns that energy-efficient, sealed homes trap toxic off-gassing from paints, plastics, and synthetic floors. This chemical soup disrupts your health and spiritual connection. Prioritize natural materials and ventilation.
