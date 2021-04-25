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NURSE EXPOSES THE SCAMDEMIC AND URGES OTHER MEDICAL STAFF TO SPEAK OUT [2021-03-14] (VIDEO)
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1052 views • April 25, 2021
NURSE EXPOSES THE SCAMDEMIC AND URGES OTHER MEDICAL STAFF TO SPEAK OUT [2021-03-14] (VIDEO)
She exposes how hospitals are empty, how people who need treatment are denied it under the fake excuse of COVID and how the doctors, nurses, other medical staff including ambulance drivers etc. need to speak up now and stop covering up the government lies.
She exposes how hospitals are empty, how people who need treatment are denied it under the fake excuse of COVID and how the doctors, nurses, other medical staff including ambulance drivers etc. need to speak up now and stop covering up the government lies.
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