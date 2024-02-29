Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Attack On Farmers. 25% of farm land to be declared unusable
channel image
Sovereign Truth
1113 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

Breakdown Of The Attack On Farmers. Government Is Mandating 25% Of Farmers Land Become Unusable


This Is The Plan To Devalue Their Land & Ultimately Remove Them From Their Properties.

Keywords
freedomfoodagriculturefarmcommunismlandagendarighteuropeeu2030takeoverpropertyfarmer21greatseizeresetwef confiscate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket