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Tony Bobulinski Confirms Joe Biden’s 10% kick-back Involvement
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17 views • October 23, 2020
Tony Bobulinski held a press conference Oct 22, 2020 to confirm
Joe Biden was directly involved in selling his U.S. Political Influence
to China and the Ukraine.
Bobulinski also confirmed Joe Biden lied when claiming he had
no knowledge or involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals.
Joe Biden was directly involved in selling his U.S. Political Influence
to China and the Ukraine.
Bobulinski also confirmed Joe Biden lied when claiming he had
no knowledge or involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals.
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