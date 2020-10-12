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Genita M. Mason - Your Gut Health Determines The Health of Your Lung, Brain, Skin & Vaginal Immunity
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40 views • October 12, 2020
Your Gut health determines your vulnerability to COVID-19 lung & other complications such as blood clotting. Genita M. Mason N.C., H.H.P., Medical Director of the Biosanctuary Ozone Treatment Center discusses the reasons why and how to improves all your immune systems which starts with Gut Immune & Microbiome health. Special focus is provided for lung immune health and prevention of blood clotting.
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