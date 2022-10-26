Unvaccinated single women say 'no' to vaccinated single men.

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More and more unvaccinated single women are avoiding single men who have been "vaccinated" against Covid-19. Worried about "excreting" spike proteins through physical contact, unvaccinated single women are in some cases giving up on the modern dating scene. The problem predominantly involves sex with "fully vaccinated" men...
@FUCKtheJAB
@ExposeThePEDOSendOfTheCABAL
Article in German language
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https://uncutnews.ch/ungeimpfte-alleinstehende-frauen-sagen-nein-zu-geimpften-alleinstehenden-maennern/