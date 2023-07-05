Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Large Celestial Bodies Close By Disrupting Earth
channel image
TEOTWAWKI Life
24 Subscribers
599 views
Published a day ago

This is from YT Channel 'The Final Days'. There are several FAA.gov cameras showing these planets, but you can only see them on a clear day. All planets have a magnetic presence and the stronger (more mass) will jerk the weaker around. EARTH IS THE WEAKER. We are feeling the initial effects through volcanoes and earthquakes. The worst is yet to come.

Some of the Cameras that have recorded these two planets (central time):Tok (6K8) NW 7:30 PM https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/146/details/camera/10434/loop

Nenana Mun (PANN) S 6pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/111/details/camera/10297/loop

Puntilla Lake (6AK) SE noon https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/81/details/camera/10199/loop

Uganak Bay E 12:30 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/176/details/camera/10553/loop

Buckland (PABL) SE 1 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/132/details/camera/10375/loop

Anvik (PANV) S 4 pm https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras/cameraSite/212/details/camera/10706/loop

All sites FAA WeatherCams List: https://weathercams.faa.gov/cameras?scroll=200

Keywords
newsbiblenibiruwormwoodraptureastronomydragonplanet-xunited-nationsnear-extermination-level-eventlarge-planets-nearbyfaa-cameras

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket