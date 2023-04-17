Astrology & Pre-Summer 2023 Update

Using Ingress Charts for the USA, England, Ukraine, Russia and China, we'll whir through the upcoming Summer 2023 charts for multiple countries--spending just a little time--looking for a "heads up".Yep, things will have to get worse before they get better, but I do believe we'll make it to the other side of all this. Stay safe, my friends!
#astrology #ingress #prediction #summer2023
