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The January 6th Lie - One Year Later
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101 views • January 07, 2022
Join Jeff with special guest Nina May (renaissancewomenproductions.com) to see video of the January 6th, 2021 protests through the lens an American that was there that day. The media and politicians have lied about what actually occurred that day. The so called "domestic terrorists" are in reality everyday American Patriot's who love their country.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Nina's website: http://www.renaissancewomenproductions.com/contact-us.html
Capitol Punishment the Movie: https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Nina's website: http://www.renaissancewomenproductions.com/contact-us.html
Capitol Punishment the Movie: https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com
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