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FULL SHOW: Biden Gives Strategic Oil Reserves To Europe, As White House Announces New Green Gas Tax
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255 views • April 20, 2022
There’s not much more the Biden administration can do to embarrass, harm and spit in the eye of Americans. Not only is he on pace to tap our strategic oil supply to nothing, but he is also now giving our strategic oils reserves to Europe. For the cherry on top, the White House has also announced more green taxes which will make energy even more expensive for Americans. The celebration of the ending of the travel mask mandate, which the Biden DOJ is appealing, is actually a sad display of the American acceptance of slavery. Evelyn Rae joins to discuss the latest Covid madness in Australia and China. Tyler Nixon covers the latest developments in Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter.
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