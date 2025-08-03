BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran Armed: S-400 Shield, Chinese Missiles
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10043 followers
2
284 views • 1 day ago

Iran’s military has taken a quantum leap, deploying Russian S-400 air defence and Chinese HQ-9B missiles to counter aerial threats. With live drills near Isfahan and new missile batteries installed, Iran’s skies are now guarded by some of the world’s most advanced systems. How will Israel, the US, and the Gulf react to this radical new balance of power? Dive into the details of Iran’s stunning military evolution and what it means for regional security.

From rust to rockets: The battle to modernise Iran’s legacy air force:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=313022

Mirrored - WION

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

iranian militaryrussian s-400 air defencechinese hq-9b missiles
