Targeted Again

Britain’s Last Play: The Hidden Hand Behind Third Trump Assassination Attempt

* Saturday’s assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton is linked to King Charles’ visit and a new House of Lords report.

* The British imperial system fears President Trump’s American System revival the way it feared McKinley.

* The lords confess.





Promethean Updates (27 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v792x40-britains-last-play-the-hidden-hand-behind-trumps-third-assassination-attemp.html

https://youtu.be/0u6LMzfdiak