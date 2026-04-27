Targeted Again

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Britain’s Last Play: The Hidden Hand Behind Third Trump Assassination Attempt
* Saturday’s assassination attempt at the Washington Hilton is linked to King Charles’ visit and a new House of Lords report.
* The British imperial system fears President Trump’s American System revival the way it feared McKinley.
* The lords confess.
Promethean Updates (27 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v792x40-britains-last-play-the-hidden-hand-behind-trumps-third-assassination-attemp.html