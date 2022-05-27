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[27.05.2022] Uvalde School Children Desperately Call 911 Begging for Help...
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20 views • May 29, 2022
[27.05.2022] Uvalde School Children Desperately Call 911 Begging for Help...
as Police Waited Hour to Kill Shooter...
- The cops just let the kids get killed. Plain and simple. EVERY cop involved with this, from the lowest to the highest rank, needs to held accountable.
- So what is going to be done to hold this cowardly "police officers" accountable for their failures? Their negligence?
- HOW are these cops safe? WHY even pay taxes? WHERE are the parents? WHO has the decency to resign? These are real questions
- With all the surveillance the NSA does, they should be held accountable too
1,140 views May 27, 2022
Gateway Pundit
98.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SMEn3prOJLw
https://www.youtube.com/c/GatewayPunditVideo
Video courtesy: @FOX 10 Phoenix
as Police Waited Hour to Kill Shooter...
- The cops just let the kids get killed. Plain and simple. EVERY cop involved with this, from the lowest to the highest rank, needs to held accountable.
- So what is going to be done to hold this cowardly "police officers" accountable for their failures? Their negligence?
- HOW are these cops safe? WHY even pay taxes? WHERE are the parents? WHO has the decency to resign? These are real questions
- With all the surveillance the NSA does, they should be held accountable too
1,140 views May 27, 2022
Gateway Pundit
98.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SMEn3prOJLw
https://www.youtube.com/c/GatewayPunditVideo
Video courtesy: @FOX 10 Phoenix
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