Trump Being Fed False Information - In An Attempt To Drag The U.S. Into War With Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 8.1.2025
SOROS ALLEGEDLY TIED TO RUSSIAGATE
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/soros-alleged-ties-russiagate-exposed-declassified-annex-durham-report
TRUMP BEING FED FALSE INTELLIGENCE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-president-trump-being-fed-false-intelligence-by-general-kellogg-in-an-attempt-by-the-deep-state-to-drag-the-us-officially-into-war-with-russia-warns-constitutional-lawyer-geopolitical
RUSSIA CLAIMS US/UK PLANNING TO OUST ZELENSKY
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/coup-in-ukraine-russia-claims-us-uk-planning-to-oust-zelensky-and-replace-him-with-former-ukrainian-army-chief/articleshow/123005563.cms
DAN BONGINO REVEALS THE TRUTH
https://www.ladbible.com/news/us-news/epstein-files-fbi-deputy-director-dan-bongino-reveal-truth-post-315657-20250727
GABBARD CONFIRMS BIGGEST ELECTION FRAUD CLAIM
1-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/watch-tulsi-gabbard-confirms-the-biggest-election-fraud-claim-in-history-at-trump-cabinet-meeting/ar-AA1CJWrF
2-https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1950939545236570463
OPERATION MOCKING BIRD
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2025/07/31/director_of_national_intel_tulsi_gabbard_operation_mockingbird.html
KASH PATEL/CLINTON
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/more-come-kash-patel-calls-clinton-after-declassified/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson