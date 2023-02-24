WHO Removes "Respect For Dignity, Human Rights & Fundamental Freedoms" From New Pandemic Treaty

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
Towards The LightAlternative Media
READ the amended draft for the new Pandemic Treaty
👉🏽 https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf
This is a picture perfect, legal loophole verbage Setup for future Mass Cullings that get around individual countries human right's for Trib- Great Tribulation coming imo- ~Ezek34 Pastor Kern
