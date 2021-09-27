Prof. Yuval Harari - They See You as "HACKABLE ANIMALS" BUT - Ps. 91:1 says, He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. See Description Below.

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Here is the clip of Prof. Yuval Harari from my “End of Humanity” video above — Technocrats view you as “HACKABLE ANIMALS”:
“The whole idea that we have a soul, or spirit, and they have free will, and no one knows what's happening inside me, so whatever I choose in the election, or the supermarket, that's my free will -- that's over.”