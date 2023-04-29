https://gettr.com/post/p2fpuwwf7e3

04/27/2023 On Outside the Beltway, Nicole expressed concern over the CCP's infiltration in the United States, highlighting the existence of CCP-run police stations in various major cities. She called on viewers to contact their congressmen and support Mike Gallagher's letter demanding an investigation into CCP operatives on US soil. Nicole also highlighted how the CCP is involved in local politics, including fundraising for politicians, which could potentially influence the outcome of US presidential elections.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/27/2023 在Outside the Beltway节目中，妮可表达了对中共在美国渗透的担忧，特别是强调了中共在各大城市设立的警局。她呼吁观众联系他们的国会议员，支持麦克·加拉格尔要求调查在美国境内的中共特工的信件。妮可还强调了中共参与地方政治，包括为政治家筹款，这可能会对美国总统选举的结果产生影响。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





