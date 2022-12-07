X22 REPORT Ep. 2942b - Optics Are Important, Foreign Emoluments Clause In Focus, Operators Active

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2942b - Dec 6, 2022

Optics Are Important, Foreign Emoluments Clause In Focus, Operators ActiveThe [DS] is now going down the path the patriots want them to go down. The optics are very important, all the information about election interference has not come from Trump it has come from other sources. The information of the [DS] working with big tech has come from other sources. This is being done so the [DS] cannot say Trump is making this all up. The next event is on its way, Trump already setup the [DS], they are now letting everyone know how important the Constitution is. What happens if the [DS] suspends the Constitution without congress during their [FF] event? Military is standing by, operators are now active.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

