© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Has Officially ATTACKED RUSSIA In A Desperate Attempt To Stop Trump’s Peace Plan — Alex Jones Responds!
-------------
The US Is Now At WAR With Russia— Warns President Trump’s Top Envoy General Kellog Trump administration also now admits NATO started Ukrainian proxy war with Russia
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-us-is-now-at-war-with-russia-warns-president-trumps-top-envoy-general-kellog