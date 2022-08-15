Faith & Liberty #45 - Peace Sells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith & Liberty #45 - Streamed live on July 14th, 2022.
Can you put a price on peace, on freedom? We're not sure what the cost would be, but there appears to be a growing worldwide market demand for it.
\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/