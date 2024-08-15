he Russian Armed Forces took initiative control at the Kursk site, taking the overwhelmed Ukrainian and NATO troops, a large number of which were captured increasingly becoming prisoners of war. In 48 hours on August 13-14, 2024, Russian military correspondents documented, several enemy groups becoming Russian captures on the border, but here some infographic images are not shown. Although some on the Russian side were also taken hostage and killed, this senseless operation, culminating in an ambush of Kiev troops by infantry, drones, or aircraft. They opened a new direction where Russian troops had a greater advantage was a boon for Russian troops, despite the temporary victory of Ukrainian media. It always starts like this in all battles, even if Western mercenaries fight side by side with Ukrainians against Russia. Footage of Ukrainian troops serving in the 80th Air Assault Brigade, captured near the village of Ulanok by the 382nd Battalion of the 810th Brigade, or rather one of the battalions consisting of mobilized Russian fighters. In addition to an assault team of five Ukrainian soldiers who were captured, Russian soldiers also seized important equipment and a ridge in the area. One of the leaders is a suspect in a criminal case initiated by the Investigative Committee regarding the attack on Russian territory. According to the detainees, Zelensky sacrificed some of the most capable and experienced Ukrainian troops for the Kursk campaign. A new wave of Ukrainian prisoners and liquidation operations, and destruction continue under the leadership of the Russian Special Forces and the Chechen Akhmat troops, on the border. Another Ukrainian detachment that was captured, stated that they had been in the region for only a day, capturing them very quickly in the first days of the operation. They were lucky not to meet Wagner fighters, because the Musicians had warned that they did not plan to take prisoners. A group of the detainees added about their desire to fight the Kiev regime, because throwing these people into the fire, like them were worthless. According to reports for August 13 only in 24 hours in Kursk, the Russian Armed Forces have eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian personnel in NATO operations. According to the latest reports from the battlefield in Kursk, 120 French soldiers, 180 Polish soldiers, and dozens of British, Estonian and other foreign soldiers from NATO countries, have been identified. It seems that the entire operation was prepared abroad. It was a NATO operation from the start, analysts note.

