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CTP (20260419 S3EAprVidExclSpecial8) Hyphenated Americans Falacy Jurisdiction Thereof
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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4 views • 2 days ago

OK, dropping "CTP (20260419 S3EAprVidExclSpecial8)  Hyphenated Americans Falacy Jurisdiction Thereof" today despite one earlier today (Sun. Apr. 19th 2026) said in that description this quasi follow-up (to: CTP (20260419 S3EAprVidExclSpecial7) Sanders Warren Other Leftists Hypocrisy And Economics Lessons)) would wait until Mon. 4/20. Zero to do with POT (or Hitler's birthday you anti-semite morons). Drop today despite the other one today still getting views, gaining traction, wanted to give that more time to breath/grow. At Any Rate... Here this is... More left hypocrisy and DEI (over real E PLURIBUS UNUM of America) Cultural Marxist segregation and Identity Politics Alinsky BULLSHIT divisive segragationist manure. And more, not limited not just to that!!! A MUST SEE episode. A MUST SHARE episode. You KNOW folks NEED SEE/HEAR THIS TOUGH LOVE GOSPEL reality over their DELUSION.

Keywords
racismdemocratspoliticsliesraceconstitutionpodcastchristianidentity politicsdivisionmythsegregationswitchconfederacydemokkkratsjlenarddetroitdeie pluribus unumchristitutionalistconfederecy
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