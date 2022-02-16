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Pres Trump Being Asked In a White House Briefing About SAVING THE WORLD FROM PEDOPHILES & CANNIBALS!
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175 views • February 16, 2022
Pres Trump Being Asked In a White House Briefing About SAVING THE WORLD FROM PEDOPHILES & CANNIBALS!
The reporter wants to know what Pres trump says about the idea circulating that he is saving the world from a cult of pedophiles & cannibals!
Wait for his answer...
The reporter wants to know what Pres trump says about the idea circulating that he is saving the world from a cult of pedophiles & cannibals!
Wait for his answer...
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