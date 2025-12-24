396 Hz with 7 Hz Theta Waves with Stream - Breakthroughs in Conscious Awareness - Problem Solving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For entertainment purposes. Viewer encouraged to make own judgement on which frequencies to listen to, how often, and how long.
Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.
For more information see https://thelivingarts.xyz/binaural-beats-explore-alpha-beta-delta-gamma-theta-waves
Backgrounds are from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/
#binauralbeats #369hz #thetawaves