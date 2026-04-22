Why Faith Looks Foolish | Studies with Stearman-APRIL 22 2026

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In today's message on 1 Corinthians 2, Gary teaches on a shocking truth: the wisdom of the world cannot lead you to God. What the world calls foolish—faith, preaching, and the cross—is actually the power of God. This message breaks down why intellect, philosophy, and human reasoning fall short, and how true understanding only comes through the Spirit. If you’ve ever wondered why Christianity seems “foolish” to some, this explains everything.
#christianity #BibleStudy #JesusChrist #TruthExposed #FaithOverFear
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