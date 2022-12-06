Who better to learn about guns and gun rights from than Rob Pincus?

In this episode of For The Love Of Guns, I interview Rob Pincus and we talk about guns, rights, and independent thought. There are so many organizations that Rob has either worked with or is working with, it is almost impossible to list them.





If you're interested in gun rights, Rob Pincus is a fascinating interviewee! In this podcast, you'll learn about his background, building firearms and gun control, and gun rights.





#podcast #firearms #gun @TheRogueBanshee @RobPincusPro





Join Me Today to Discuss:

•Defensive Shooting is not the same as Competition Shooting





•There is no easy button in gun ownership





•Freedom isn't safe









Resources for today’s show:





Rob Pincus on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RobPincusPro/

Rob Pincus on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pincusrob/

I.C.E Training - https://icetraining.us/





Second Amendment Organization - https://www.2ao.org/

2AO Positions Statements - http://gunrights.info/

Avidity Arms - https://www.facebook.com/AvidityPD10/

Personal Defence Network - https://www.personaldefensenetwork.com/

Gun Makers Match - /https://gunmakersmatch.com/





