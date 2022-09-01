278) Expert Mark Steele on 5G weapons for warfare against nano-vaxxed populations in cities, towns and countryside

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Credits to TROLLCATCHERGENERAL, August 26th, 2022:
STEW PETERS MARK STEELE 5G WEAPONS AND BIO WEAPON LINK: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MKKfDFnYEGgo/
Transcript: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/mark_steele_with_stew_peters.pdf
Expert Report: Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the context of contaminated nanometal Covid-19 Vaccines with graphite ferrous oxide antennas: https://www.globalresearch.ca/expert-report-fifth-generation-5g-directed-energy-radiation-emissions-context-nanometal-contaminated-vaccines-include-covid-19-graphite-ferrous-oxide-antennas/5786727
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua