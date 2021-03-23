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Federal Judge calls to overturn case protecting news outlets
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100 views • March 23, 2021
NEW: A Federal Judge has called to overturn case protecting news outlets from public figure lawsuits; Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz relays what he thinks about the case, and the politics at play with the Democratic party and 'mainstream' media. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers, Bob Sellers and Alex Kraemer
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