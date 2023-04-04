Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Energy Frequency and Med Bed Type Technologies
28 views
channel image
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Published 19 hours ago |

https://usamedbed.com

View various energy and frequency based technology products using sound frequency. electrons, photons and more to assist with various health and wellness related issues.

Learn about energy, frequency and vibration "med bed" type technologies with Don DeJesus. As technology advances so to do the devices and equipment available to assist with health and wellness. This video showcases three different sound, frequency and vibration technologies including: 1. Sound Frequency Wave Watch $495 2. Home Frequency Med Bed (NEW) $4,995 3. Tesla Plasma Machine $16,500 Learn about these rejuvenation technologies, Tesla technology and how they can assist the body to assist with various health issues, diseases and energy below. https://usamedbed.com #tesla #medbed #soundfrequency #vibration #energy #technology #health #wellness #usamedbed #medbed
Keywords
healthenergyfrequencyvibrationproductswellnessmed bed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket