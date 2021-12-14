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Top 10 Bible Verses to Support the Teachings of Jesus.
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10 views • December 14, 2021
Here are the top 10 Bible verses (outside of the gospels) which support obeying the commands of Jesus. All the Bible points to Jesus, so it's no surprise to find scriptural support everywhere, to obey his commands. The whole Bible is about Jesus. It’s just that you will rarely hear these verses being preached in the churches! If you've ever asked yourself "Do I have to obey Jesus in order to be a Christian?" then watch this video, where other writers of the Bible talk about Jesus. NOTE: This video was written and produced by a teen fellowship associated with this channel. Please support them by recommending this video through social media.
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