Toxic Terrain Cancer Secrets

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There is something most people never learn about the organisms living inside the human gut.
They sense stress hormones.
When cortisol and adrenaline begin to rise in the body…
Certain parasites and harmful bacteria interpret those chemical signals as a “biological opportunity.”
And they act on it.
Discover how chronic stress creates the internal conditions where parasites and pathogens thrive: https://humanshutdown.com/reset/?uid=596&oid=33&affid=19