278: KAREN KINGSTON | Bio-Tech Analyst & Pfizer Whistleblower - Vaccines Are BIOWEAPONS - Crimes Against Humanity - The #1 Most Important Covid19 Episode You'll Ever Hear!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 SPECIAL GUEST - KAREN KINGSTON 🚨
The Queen of Slides. If you haven’t heard her speak, well, you’re probably still wearing a mask, in your car, by yourself, can’t wait to get your 4th booster & stood in line to inject a non-vaccine bioweapon into your kid & should be arrested for child abuse.
Karen is a pharmaceutical and medical device business analyst with over 20 years of experience in bringing products to market & the brains behind the strategies which made those companies hundreds of billions of dollars.
In the industry, she was the Go-To expert & known as the “Cleaner”. Now, she’s exposing Covid Facts, showing how the sausage is made and using her “Cleaning Powers” for good.
She founded MiFight to provide documentation & analysis of Covid19 healthcare issues, policies & non-vaccine bioweapons. Karen is on a mission to Spread the Truth, Get America & the world to Wake Up and stop the Crimes against Humanity.
http://mifight.com/
💲🙏 DONATE To The Cause & JOIN The Fight!
https://givesendgo.com/miFight
🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips & Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls & Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community & Much More! 🌟
🏠 VISIT http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com
For ALL LINKS, our Guests & Partners' Info, Episodes, To Subscribe, Like-Follow-Join Our Community, Read The Blogs, Sign Up For Our Newsletter, Become A Purpose-Driven Business & Much More!
🎧 LISTEN LIVE: http://www.EverythingHomeLive.com
⏰ We're LIVE every Monday at 12pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to share their stories, passions and provide real-life tangible takeaways...all in 7 minute segments.
🚨 Are you ready to TAKE ACTION to make your life better AND Save America?
VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com
🚨🚨 PROTECT YOURSELF FROM COVID-19 🚨🚨
BUY Dr. Zev Zelenko's Immune Boosting Supplements to keep you HEALTHY!
5% OFF + FREE SHIPPING
Only $52.50 for a 30 day supply
PROMO CODE: HOME
https://zstacklife.com/discount/Home
😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms & kill billions of people...The Great Reset!
🎧 Listen To The Covid Episodes, Facts, Truth & Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!
🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com
😷🎧 LISTEN TO THE COVID TRIPLE CROWN OF EPISODES
🌟 #278 KAREN KINGSTON
🌟 #263 DR. LEE MERRITT
🌟 #260 DR. BRYAN ARDIS
https://bit.ly/CovidEpisodes
👍 BUY YOUR PATRIOTIC GEAR - Time To Buy Some & Show Your Love Of Country - Hats, Shirts, Flags...Everything You Can Imagine. Affordable & Great Quality
https://tinyurl.com/BuyPatrioticGear
🚨 ARE YOU SICK & TIRED OF THE TYRANNY & VIOLATIONS OF OUR GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHTS? 🚨
JOIN Our "SAVE MY FREEDOM" Movement
🌟 TEXT: "ACTION" to 91776 🌟
http://SaveMyFreedom.us
☑️ We're Bringing Together Like-Minded, Small Biz Owners, Entrepreneurs, Influencers, Community Leaders, Organizations & Purpose-Driven People
✅ Meet, Promote, Share Your Story, Learn A Tip, Provide A Take Action Item, Collaborate & Much More!
JOIN US ON CLUBHOUSE: Wednesdays @ 6pm MT
📣 Collaboration Consortium
To Share All About Your Business, Organization & YOU!
https://www.clubhouse.com/club/collaboration-consortium
We’re helping to Grow your business, Enhance the quality of your life & Make a difference - Especially in your communities!
⏰ It’s time for MO' in every aspect of our lives…well, except for Masks!
👍 Good People, doing Good Business & Good Things!
📣 EVERYTHING HOME - Talk Radio Show - Podcast - Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform - Hosted by Michele Swinick "The Queen of Quality Content"
ONE location with all the information to enhance the quality of your life, give yourself more professional, personal and financial freedom, and our favorite...Promote Patriotism!
🏆💸 PROMOS FOR A PURPOSE
🌟 Stand Out From Your Competition, Stay Top Of Mind & Elevate Your Brand By Promoting Your Purpose...Made Easy! 🌟
"Everything-Done-For-You" Purpose-Driven Business Partnership & Marketing Experience!
🖥️ WATCH The 2 Minutes That Will Change Your Business FOREVER:
https://bit.ly/PromosVideo
✅ Learn More: http://PromosForAPurpose.com
👉👉👉 IT'S TIME TO TAKE ACTION & MAKE AMERICA (& YOU) GREAT AGAIN - It's up to us PATRIOTS! 👈👈👈
VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com
For Everything You Need To Make A Difference! We've created a Take Action Toolkit to Grow your business, Enhance the quality of your life & Make a difference - Especially in your communities!