The Science of Differentiation & Letting the FULL YOU Shine Through | with Danielle Rodenroth

Danielle Rodenroth is a lifelong student of Deep Psychology. From a very young age, she started her pursuit of psychology to better understand herself and others. During her teens and throughout her adult life, she has deepened her studies in these areas and has expanded into the spiritual esoteric arts, indigenous wisdom, and holistic healing methods. She was led to the jungles of Central and South America after working in finance in her early 20s and getting an abrupt confrontation with the inner workings and corruption of the Financial and Agricultural system within the US. While connecting resources with her non-profit in some native communities, she met some very interesting people that had studied under Ra Uru Hu - the founder of the Human Design framework. She had been on this path of understanding metaphysical frameworks before, but this accelerated her journey in becoming a Syncretist: A Syncretist who draws on several fields of knowledge from Psychology, Astrology, Human Design, Shadow Work, Shamanic Ritual, Plant healing, Communication, Detox and Nutrition, Emotional Intelligence and more to guide others in reframing their wounds to be their greatest SuperPowers. Danielle's true ignition is acting as a conduit for people discover their unique design through the Science of Differentiation; to learn the mechanisms and framework that breaks people out of cycles and begin the gnosis process of self-growth. She calls her approach: SOULMAPPING. She also happens to be an amateur pool shark and Meme queen (brace for impact)

▶️Connect with Danielle (readings/courses):

https://soulmapping.life/danielle.rodenroth

Quantum Jump:

https://soulmapping.life/quantum-jump/



Syncretist Initiation 6 Month Human Design course:

https://courses.syncretistsociety.com



Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/2155906251359432

IG: https://instagram.com/humandesign_syncretist1111

