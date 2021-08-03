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Commanding Heights - The Battle for the World Economy, Ep1 - The Battle of Ideas
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30 views • August 03, 2021
The Commanding Heights attempts to trace the rise of free markets during the last century as well as the process of globalization. Yergin attributes the origin of the phrase commanding heights to a speech by Vladimir Lenin referring to the control of perceived key segments of a national economy.
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