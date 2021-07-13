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LA QUINTA COLUMNA COMMENTS ON THE MYSTERIOUS PATENT THAT ATTEMPTS TO NORMALIZE THE USE OF GRAPHENE OXIDE AS A CARRIER IN VACCINES
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123 views • July 13, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/la-quinta-columna-on-potentially-false-patent.html
In program nº79, La Quinta Columna addressed the questionable patent that appeared in Google Patents on the use of graphene oxide as a carrier in vaccines.
Although the relevant inquiries are still underway, everything seems to point out that the patent was published a few days ago. Its appearance may be a product of the pressure that the Spanish researchers have put on the elite after had released an official interim report evidencing the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in a Pfizer vaccination vial.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
In program nº79, La Quinta Columna addressed the questionable patent that appeared in Google Patents on the use of graphene oxide as a carrier in vaccines.
Although the relevant inquiries are still underway, everything seems to point out that the patent was published a few days ago. Its appearance may be a product of the pressure that the Spanish researchers have put on the elite after had released an official interim report evidencing the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in a Pfizer vaccination vial.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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