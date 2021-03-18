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COVID Isn't The Only Problem In The World Right Now
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70 views • March 18, 2021
COVID Isn't The Only Problem In The World Right Now
The effects of lockdown go far beyond just COVID, we have other problems going on in society. The WHO claims lockdowns have doubled world poverty.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
The effects of lockdown go far beyond just COVID, we have other problems going on in society. The WHO claims lockdowns have doubled world poverty.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA
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