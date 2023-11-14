Create New Account
ATF Committing The Same Crimes In Gun Running To Mexico
Sons of Liberty
Published 16 hours ago

In a new report that is out, stemming from a letter from Senator Charles Grassley to the ATF, it appears that they hired a Mexican national to stop the flow of guns coming into the US from Mexico. However, as always, the organized criminal enterprise known as the ATF got a guy easily manipulated into running guns across the border into Mexico instead. We'll look at their lawless history and the solution to the problem... abolish the ATF... and all of DC.

second amendmentconstitutionbiblemexicogun runningatfoperation fast and furious

