Decades of Libtards running the show in Philadelphia. Here is the effect. Diversity in action.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The parasite called government is now spawning this. If you wanted to clean up this particular mess, one could start with the tires (get it?) to do a little urban renewal and the use the same tactic on the politicians causing this crap. You have to cut off the head of the snake.
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw