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Thurs May 5th 22 ARTHRITX Expert Info Ryan and Dr Bill Deagle MD
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32 views • May 05, 2022
Thurs May 5th 22 ARTHRITX Expert Info Ryan and Dr Bill Deagle MD
https://www.nutrimedical.com/product/arthrit-x-60-veggie-capsules/
Arthrit-X provides a proprietary blend of ingredients that specifically targets tissues, immune cells, and cytokines in joints. Type ll collagen is the main structural protein in cartilage, and research suggests that low-dose, native-form type II collagen—as found in b-2Cool ®—positively influences the immune response in joints via a mechanism called oral tolerization (a desensitization process). Xanthohumol, from hops, and hesperidin complement the activities of b-2Cool to deliver specialized joint support. Let Arthrit-X help you stay active and moving!
https://www.nutrimedical.com/product/arthrit-x-60-veggie-capsules/
Arthrit-X provides a proprietary blend of ingredients that specifically targets tissues, immune cells, and cytokines in joints. Type ll collagen is the main structural protein in cartilage, and research suggests that low-dose, native-form type II collagen—as found in b-2Cool ®—positively influences the immune response in joints via a mechanism called oral tolerization (a desensitization process). Xanthohumol, from hops, and hesperidin complement the activities of b-2Cool to deliver specialized joint support. Let Arthrit-X help you stay active and moving!
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