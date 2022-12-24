The 7 Last Plagues of Revelation Timeframe -An Urgent Truth

One of Satan's greatest temptations is that God's people the church are raptured before the tribulation. Millions of Christians have misunderstood this Bible topic. The problem is that if you believe this way you are setting yourself up to be deceived when the Mark of the Beast is enforced. Join Seventh-day Adventist Pastor, Mark Finley as he reveals the Bible truth about the tribulation, rapture and the seven last plagues.





