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COMPANIES ARE BACKPEDALING SINCE OSHA WARNED THEM ABOUT THEIR LIABILITY FOR MANDATORY VACCINES
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112 views • May 23, 2021
Oooops! Actually it is not a rule change. It is the law. If they cause you harm they have problems. It is the law not a rule. They don't have immunity. No one else does either. They obtained their immunity through fraud. Sue their asses.
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