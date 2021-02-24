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UK Police Force Admit Being Offensive Is Not a Crime Merseyside
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0 view • February 24, 2021
UK Police Force Admit Being Offensive Is Not a Crime Merseyside
Police were forced to respond after officers took part in an electronic ad campaign outside a supermarket which claimed “being offensive is an offence,” with authorities later clarifying that it is in fact not an offence.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60359afb45e415171a35db94
Police were forced to respond after officers took part in an electronic ad campaign outside a supermarket which claimed “being offensive is an offence,” with authorities later clarifying that it is in fact not an offence.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60359afb45e415171a35db94
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