Gen. Keane Calls Out Biden’s ‘Shameful’ Behavior With China

Summary：11/15/2022 Gen. Keane: It's shameful that Biden has not taken that action to deal directly face to face with Xi over issues like the origin of COVID-19, intellectual theft and penetration of American society.
