Doctors and nurses could find themselves arrested for crimes against humanity, says Del Bigtree
The Prisoner
Published 24 days ago |
Del Bigtree on The Highwire, 27 Oct 2022. The full 2:33 hour show is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YEN7aQ4mVHrf/
Del Bigtree says:
Dollars are driving decisions.
This is going to be a blight in the history books of science and medicine.
Doctors and nurses will have to reconcile with themselves about what they have done, those that don’t find themselves in court and potentially being arrested for crimes against humanity.
Nazi doctors who killed people made excuses during the Nuremberg Trials, saying, “I was just doing what they told me to do.”

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

