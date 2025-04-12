BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'BEHIND YOU IS HALF A BILLION DOLLARS IN COCAINE' 🌬 PAM BONDI UNVEILS MASSIVE DRUG BUST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
141 views • 3 weeks ago

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated a massive drug bust in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [image of cocaine-infused Coca-Cola on podium courtesy of VfB]


Fuel your success with Forbes. Gain unlimited access to premium journalism, including breaking news, groundbreaking in-depth reported stories, daily digests and more. Plus, members get a front-row seat at members-only events with leading thinkers and doers, access to premium video that can help you get ahead, an ad-light experience, early access to select products including NFT drops and more:


https://account.forbes.com/membership/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=growth_non-sub_paid_subscribe_ytdescript


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZvkER5oypA


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qlwfb

cocainecoca-colapam bondidrug bustmulti pronged offensive
