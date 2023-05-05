N.C. Hospitals Transitioning TODDLERS: RINOS Gut Bill Protecting Kids From Medical CHILD ABUSE

Stew Peters Show





May 4, 2023





The Duke University hospital will transition children as young as 2 years old.

Sloan Rachmuth, with Education First Alliance in North Carolina, is here to expose hospitals who are abusing children and transitioning toddlers.

For years progressives have falsely claimed they don’t transition children.

2, 3, and 4 year olds are receiving trans “treatment” at North Carolina hospitals.

North Carolina House Bill 808 is entitled “The Youth Protection Act”.

If the bill becomes law it will ban transitioning for minors including chemical castrations.

It will also ban manipulating conversion therapy which is being used to brainwash toddlers.

Two Duke Hospital whistleblowers claim a study is being conducted involving giving hormone blockers to children under the age of 14.

Parents who allow LGBTQ child abuse should be prosecuted and put in jail.

Contact North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore at 919-733-3451 or email him at [email protected]

Contact North Carolina State Senator Phil Berger at 919-733-5708 or email him at [email protected]

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m23uy-n.c.-hospitals-transitioning-toddlers-rinos-gut-bill-protecting-kids-from-m.html



