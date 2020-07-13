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Are You Covered By the Blood?
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16 views • July 13, 2020
Are You Covered By the Blood?
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏 Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
What entitles believers to the benefits and promises of God? 🤔
If God's people are walking in holiness with Him, they can have deliverance from all plagues; but if God's people are walking in rebellion and willful sin, they are not going to be covered by the blood of Christ and won't be under the protection of the Lord.
A person needs to walk in repentance daily; abiding in the secret place of the Most-High every day. Willful sin is not covered by the blood. Heb 10:26-27 "For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more a sacrifice for sins, 27 but a certain fearful expectation of judgment, and a fierceness of fire which shall devour the adversaries." But if you are against the sin that dwells inside and you have confessed the sin, you are covered by the blood of Jesus.
Please join David Eells in this teaching, "Are You Covered By the Blood?".
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DELIVERANCE FROM ALL PLAGUES: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏 Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
What entitles believers to the benefits and promises of God? 🤔
If God's people are walking in holiness with Him, they can have deliverance from all plagues; but if God's people are walking in rebellion and willful sin, they are not going to be covered by the blood of Christ and won't be under the protection of the Lord.
A person needs to walk in repentance daily; abiding in the secret place of the Most-High every day. Willful sin is not covered by the blood. Heb 10:26-27 "For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more a sacrifice for sins, 27 but a certain fearful expectation of judgment, and a fierceness of fire which shall devour the adversaries." But if you are against the sin that dwells inside and you have confessed the sin, you are covered by the blood of Jesus.
Please join David Eells in this teaching, "Are You Covered By the Blood?".
(The audio quality of these teachings and Bible studies is from the 1990s. We have done everything we can to improve the quality as much as possible. Although these are older recordings, the quality of the teachings themselves is excellent! We hope you will enjoy the anointing that David Eells has for teaching and revelation.)
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DELIVERANCE FROM ALL PLAGUES: UBM TEACHINGS FROM THE LATE '90s
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Keywords
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