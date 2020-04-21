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MY VAN SETUP! FOR TRAVEL!
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33 views • April 21, 2020
TRAVEL VAN SETUP!
How I setup my Ford Transit Connect Van for travel!
Grab the Items used in this video
TAOSON Green Stripe Bohemian Style Pillow Cover: https://amzn.to/2TzPaEcVELCRO
Brand - ONE-WRAP Roll, Double-Sided: https://amzn.to/2RqpgQNNICETOWN
Blackout Draperies - Thermal Insulated Solid Grommet (Set of 2,42 Inch by 54 Inch,Black): https://amzn.to/2u8LE9h
Cot Sheets 30 x 75 (Fitted, Flat, Sets)1 Fitted Hunter Green: https://amzn.to/2FWUny6
Milliard Tri Folding Mattress with Washable Cover Space Saver Single Size (75 inches x 25 inches x 4 inches): https://amzn.to/36ZV0CRUtopia
Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector – 100% Waterproof – Mattress Cover (Twin) : https://amzn.to/2R1WC
High Road Heavy-Duty Expandable Car Clothes Hanger Bar: https://amzn.to/38jK0jM
Reflectix: https://amzn.to/2RwbWKAhttps://amzn.t...
https://amzn.to/2TBlHKa
Tapestry Wall Hanging Bohemian/ Different designs: https://amzn.to/2NBnKtY
Marubhumi Hippy Mandala Bohemian Tapestries: https://amzn.to/2G0Stwh
Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can – Can be used for garbage or recycle https://amzn.to/2RykQaK
Subscribe to channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDa...
Want to know what Camera, Travel and Camping Gear I use: https://kit.co/Dulcelevitz
** Show Your Support for Independent Creators!
**Join: https://www.patreon.com/DulceLevitz
**MAKE A ONE-TIME CONTRIBUTION
**Paypal: [email protected]
Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/EarthWiseMedia
https://www.facebook.com/pg/traveling...
https://twitter.com/THerbalista
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/Travelin...
Disclaimer: Affiliate links used when possible! Affiliate link above; helps us get a small percentage to continue our work and videos. Thank you!
Conscious Life Productions LLC: Earth Wise Media / Traveling Herbalista is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links, I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else, and it won't cost you anything! Thank you!
How I setup my Ford Transit Connect Van for travel!
Grab the Items used in this video
TAOSON Green Stripe Bohemian Style Pillow Cover: https://amzn.to/2TzPaEcVELCRO
Brand - ONE-WRAP Roll, Double-Sided: https://amzn.to/2RqpgQNNICETOWN
Blackout Draperies - Thermal Insulated Solid Grommet (Set of 2,42 Inch by 54 Inch,Black): https://amzn.to/2u8LE9h
Cot Sheets 30 x 75 (Fitted, Flat, Sets)1 Fitted Hunter Green: https://amzn.to/2FWUny6
Milliard Tri Folding Mattress with Washable Cover Space Saver Single Size (75 inches x 25 inches x 4 inches): https://amzn.to/36ZV0CRUtopia
Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector – 100% Waterproof – Mattress Cover (Twin) : https://amzn.to/2R1WC
High Road Heavy-Duty Expandable Car Clothes Hanger Bar: https://amzn.to/38jK0jM
Reflectix: https://amzn.to/2RwbWKAhttps://amzn.t...
https://amzn.to/2TBlHKa
Tapestry Wall Hanging Bohemian/ Different designs: https://amzn.to/2NBnKtY
Marubhumi Hippy Mandala Bohemian Tapestries: https://amzn.to/2G0Stwh
Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can – Can be used for garbage or recycle https://amzn.to/2RykQaK
Subscribe to channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDa...
Want to know what Camera, Travel and Camping Gear I use: https://kit.co/Dulcelevitz
** Show Your Support for Independent Creators!
**Join: https://www.patreon.com/DulceLevitz
**MAKE A ONE-TIME CONTRIBUTION
**Paypal: [email protected]
Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/EarthWiseMedia
https://www.facebook.com/pg/traveling...
https://twitter.com/THerbalista
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/Travelin...
Disclaimer: Affiliate links used when possible! Affiliate link above; helps us get a small percentage to continue our work and videos. Thank you!
Conscious Life Productions LLC: Earth Wise Media / Traveling Herbalista is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links, I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else, and it won't cost you anything! Thank you!
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