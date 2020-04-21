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MY VAN SETUP! FOR TRAVEL!
EarthWiseMe
EarthWiseMe
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33 views • April 21, 2020
TRAVEL VAN SETUP!

How I setup my Ford Transit Connect Van for travel!

Grab the Items used in this video

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Subscribe to channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDa...

Want to know what Camera, Travel and Camping Gear I use: https://kit.co/Dulcelevitz

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Disclaimer: Affiliate links used when possible! Affiliate link above; helps us get a small percentage to continue our work and videos. Thank you!



Conscious Life Productions LLC: Earth Wise Media / Traveling Herbalista is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links, I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else, and it won't cost you anything! Thank you!
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