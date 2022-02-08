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PUTIN To French Pres. Macron Today- You Say That NATO Is Peaceful Organization, Ask Serbia Iraq Libya ... - 020722
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511 views • February 08, 2022
ATTENTION: So sorry, I just realized no closed capsized showing like on the one I uploaded. Go below and listen there. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efuH34kP0Lk&;ab_channel=RussiaInsight
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with French President Emanuel Macron: what About NATO large-scale military operation against Serbia without the sanction of the UN Security Council?
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Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with French President Emanuel Macron: what About NATO large-scale military operation against Serbia without the sanction of the UN Security Council?
Donate Bitcoin 17svLdxJmzf8GyehbpqVpbiJhxs8j66G26
Donate Litecoin LbCxkRx7ikFbZiHt69nc2hVrAeakqdFo7t
Donate Ethereum 0xd760DEedaA49Ff2C8BdfeB7f332b407EDe272b18
GET YOUR OWN RUSSIA MERCH: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/russia1/
Subscribe to Russia Insight https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAvB...
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